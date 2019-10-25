Women CEOs don’t have easy run

By | Published: 8:57 pm 9:22 pm

Women CEOs do not always have it easy as researchers have found that people are less likely to support an organisation after an ethical failure if the business is helmed by a female.Female leaders, however, receive less negativity for general business failures, said the study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

“Women incur greater penalties for ethical transgressions because of persistent gender stereotypes that tend to categorise women as having more communal traits than men, such as being more likable, sensitive and supportive of others,” lead author Nicole Votolato said.

Across three experiments, the researchers examined how gender would influence perceptions of female-led and male-led organisations after experiencing a competence failure, such as a product flaw, or an ethical failure, such as if the product flaw was known but not disclosed to the public for a long period of time.

“When participants were told that the company had previously been made aware of a fuel sensor problem and failed to take immediate action, an ethical failure, they reported less intent to purchase from the company when the CEO was a woman than when the CEO was a man,” said Montgomery.

“However, when participants were told that the company was previously unaware of the product issue, a competence failure, they reported greater intent to buy the products when the CEO was a woman than when the CEO was a man.” The findings of the other two experiments further demonstrated how gender stereotypes play a vital role in shaping our expectations of leaders and their organisations.