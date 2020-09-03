Fertility clinic booked for cheating in Hyderabad

Dr Namratha, Dr Thirumala, who used to run the hospital, were earlier arrested in a child trafficking case

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Housing Board police, on Wednesday, booked a case against Universal Srushti Fertility Hospital and its management for allegedly cheating a couple on the pretext of surrogacy treatment.

The couple, PV Sathyanarayana and his wife Sulakshna Rani, from Bhadradri Kothagudem district were married for over 15 years but had no children. According to the police, in 2019, the couple approached the fertility hospital run by doctors Namratha, Rani, and Thirumala. After a few tests, Rani suggested they opt for surrogacy and said the entire procedure would be done at their branch in Visakhapatnam. They also assured them that the baby would be handed over to them.

Accordingly, the couple transferred as much as Rs 13 lakh on various occasions to Dr Namratha’s bank account and the couple was informed the surrogacy procedure had started and that the surrogate mother’s health was good.

They were also given an estimated delivery date in June. The doctors also informed the couple that they could go to Vishakhapatnam after the surrogate mother delivered the baby. However, the couple did not hear from the hospital even after the estimated delivery dates. In July, they received a call from the fertility centre saying the surrogate mother had contracted Covid-19 and died. They told the couple that they would start the process again and that the child would be handed to them.

A few days later, the couple got to know that Dr Namratha and Dr Thirumala were arrested in a child trafficking case and realised that they had been cheated. The couple had lodged a complaint at the Kothagudem police station and a case was booked which subsequently was transferred to KPHB under whose jurisdiction the hospital is located.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .