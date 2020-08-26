Fertilizer consumption reaches new high in Telangana

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: With effective implementation of regulated farming and timely rainfall, Telangana State has witnessed about 36.59 per cent increased in its total crop area during the Vaanakalam (Kharif) season against the corresponding period last year. In the process, Telangana has topped all other States in the country as far as percentage increase of crop area during the season is concerned, with Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu achieving 36,01 per cent and 35.14 per cent increase respectively.

The total area cultivated during this Vaanakalam season including horticulture crops is 1.34 crore acres. Due to increased cultivation area, the consumption of fertilisers in the State has also sky-rocketed to 16.15 lakh tonnes till date during the monsoon season against 11.11 lakh tonnes for the corresponding period last year. As a result, there has been an increase of 45.36 per cent in fertilisers consumption. Further, the consumption of urea was 7.1 lakh tonnes as on Monday against 4.5 lakh tonnes for the corresponding period last year.

In a release, officials said the State has about 77,505 tonnes of urea available to meet the demand for the remaining season. While about 10,752 tonnes of urea has already reached the State, another 13,570 tonnes is in various stages of transportation. “Under these circumstances, farmers are advised not to panic and resort to advance purchase of fertilisers including urea. The State government is making all efforts in close coordination with the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers as well as fertiliser companies to ensure adequate supply of urea,” the officials said.

