Fervour, gaiety mark festival in Nalgonda

By | Published: 1:10 am

Nalgonda: Mahashivaratri was celebrated with fervour and gaiety as people flocked to Shiva temples across erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The ancient Patchala Someshwaralayam and Chaya Someshwaralayam at Panagal, Sri Jadala Ramalingeswaralayam at Cheruvugattu, Sri Meenakshi Agastheshwara Swamy temple at Wadapally and Shivalayam at Devaracharla in Nalgonda district, and Shivalayam temple at Pillalamarri and Shambulingeshwara Swamy temple at Mellacheruvu in Suryapet district teemed with devotees since early Monday morning.

The temples echoed with the chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya” by devotees, who performed abhishekham and other poojas.

Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in special pooja programmes at Mellacheruvu Shambulingeshwara Swamy temple. Maha Rudra yagam was performed at the temple.

A large number of devotees also took a holy dip at the confluence of the Krishna and the Musi rivers at Wadapally. Thousands of tribals thronged to Shivalayam at Devaracharla of Chandampet mandal in Nalgonda district. The temple is known for a natural flow of water that falls on the Shiva Lingam round the year.