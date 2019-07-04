Fervour marks Jagannatha Ratha Yatra celebrations in Vizag

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Visakhapatnam: Sri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra was celebrated with fervour in the city on Thursday. At Ukkunagaram, CMD of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant P K Rath, donning the traditional costumes of the King, performed “Chherapanhara”, the sweeping of the chariot with Golden Broom, to begin the yatra amidst chanting of ‘Jai Jagannath’ by the devotees and to the accompaniment of music from mridang, cymbals and conches. A large number of devotees pulled the chariot along the streets of Ukkunagaram. Troupes rendered bhajans and dance programmes along the Lord’s Yatra route. At the Jagannatha temple on the main road, the idols were carried in the chariot from the temple to the Turner’s Choultry premises. The idols are kept there for ten days and later brought back and installed in the temple.