Festival of lanterns

By | Published: 12:10 am 7:02 pm

These structures are actually lanterns reimagined in different shapes. They form a part of the ‘Lantern Festival: Magic Reimagined’ which was held at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. There were 22 lighted works of art from Zigong, China, among this were the ‘Soaring Dragon Horse’, a well-known symbol in Chinese culture considered a spirit of Heaven and Earth and thought to bring good fortune. I was invited along with other photographers to capture these marvels. Getting the right exposure was a challenge as these were huge lanterns with illumination.

Vijay Harish



Vijay is software developer, photography enthusiast and travel junkie. Confined to a closed office space for most of the day, photography takes him outdoors in either group or individual settings. Currently he is working on urban photography and plans to do light painting photography in future.

Camera: Canon EOS Rebel SL1

Lens: Canon EF-S 18-55mm STM IS

Shot: June 2015