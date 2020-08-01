‘Festival of sacrifice’ a subdued affair in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Nizamabad: Muslims celebrated Bakrid festival in a simple way this year due to COVID-19 by practising social distancing and wearing masks. In all the mosques, only 50 persons each were allowed to pray. The festival was celebrated mostly at homes, as mass congregations were not allowed at Idgahs and mosques. In Armoor, Bodhan, Banswada, Kamareddy, Bheemgal, and Yellareddy towns, Muslims celebrated the ‘festival of sacrifice’ in a simple way and offered prayers at their houses.

