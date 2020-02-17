Festive atmosphere in Telangana districts

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:21 pm

Adilabad: Rarely does the birthday of a leader prove to be a boon for the environment. Various sections of the society celebrated the 66th birthday of Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao by planting saplings and cutting cakes in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

People from different walks of life, students of government institutes, employees of various departments, voluntary organisations, commercial establishments, farmers, women, miners, etc, feted the birthday of their beloved leader. What was phenomenal was that they all planted saplings.

While students cut cakes, farmers performed Khseerabhisekham (cleansing ritual using milk) to the portrait of Rao. Farmers of Mukhra (K) village in Ichoda mandal of Adilabad district celebrated in their fields — they first performed Ksheerabhisekham and then planted a sapling each in their homes.

In Mancherial, members of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ association planted 66 saplings on the premises of Agriculture Market Committee. District Library Corporation chaimran Renikuntla Praveen donated sports material worth Rs 2 lakh to the students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School-Centre of Excellence-Bellampalli.

Community service activities were organised in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. People vowed to protect the saplings they planted. Flex banners were put up in several towns and mandal centres, whishing Rao.

The celebrators hailed the Chief Minister for developing the newly formed State. They said he starved for Telangana and its people from weaker sections. They hailed his efforts for introducing innovative welfare schemes and taking up developmental activities. They said Rao was a visionary and a politician beyond comparison.

Philanthropy marks celebrations

Suryapet/Nalgonda: In all, 6,600 saplings were planted along the 12-km stretch of road between Tekumatla and Musi Project at Solipet in Suryapet district as part of Haritha Haram, which was taken up on the occasion of 66th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy launched the mass plantation programme by planting a sapling at Tekumatla village. Thousands of people including students, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and government employees participated in the programme. People from Ramapuram, Ratnapuram, Ramachandraouram and Edlapally also participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagdish Reddy said that Godavari water reached Suryapet district due to efforts of the the Chief Minister, which had permanently solved the irrigation problem in the district. He reminded that farmers of the district had been waiting from decades to get irrigation facility through Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) canal.

Earlier, the Minister launched blood donation camp at his camp office in Suryapet.

In Nalgonda town, TRSV members took out 2K run with the slogan ‘Long Live KCR’, in which hundreds of students participated. Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Nalgonda Municipal Chairman M Saidi Reddy flagged off the run at Telangana Talli statue near NG College in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, TRSV district coordinator Jilla Shanker said that initiatives in education sector had helped the poor students in achieving their goals. “We decided to show gratitude to the Chief Minister by holding a 2K run,” he said.

In addition to mass plantation programme, mega feeding programme for the needy was organised at Miryalaguda town in the district.

The TRS leaders distributed fruits to patients in hospitals and held feeding programmes across the district.

Grand affair in Gajwel

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy planted a sapling and inaugurated a blood donation camp on the premises of Government Hospital, Gajwel, to mark the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday.

Youths turned up in large numbers at the hospital to donate blood. Prabhakar Reddy cut a cake and distributed it to TRS activists.

Meanwhile, the people of Gajwel constituency, represented by Chandrashekhar Rao, celebrated their leader’s birthday grandly. They planted saplings at each and every village.

From ward member to MP, each and every elected representative planted a sapling. The green drive was carried at government offices and police stations too.

Kuwait NRIs wish a long life for CM

Khammam: Telangana Rashtra Samithi NRI wing members in Kuwait celebrated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 66th birthday in an enthusiastic manner on Monday.

TRS NRI wing president in Kuwait Abhilasha Godishala said that they had planted saplings following a call given by the TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao.

Following the directions of the TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala, the members in Kuwait cut a cake and planted saplings. The Chief Minister who had introduced numerous schemes for the welfare of the people should live long with good health, said Abhilasha Godishala.

Abhilasha and others appealed to the Chief Minister to introduce NRI policy for the benefit of thousands of people from Telangana living in foreign countries. Kuwait TRS committee members Saroja Bhanu, Gangadhar, Suresh Goud, Ravi G Kondal Reddy, S Ravi, among others were present.

