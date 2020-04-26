Festive excitement around Ramzan missing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The usual buzz which keeps the city alive when Ramzan begins is missing this time, with the Muslim community observing the first ‘roza’ of the holy month amid the lockdown. Additionally, with the night curfew in place in the city in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, most people remained indoors with only families assembling to break the fast. Several joint families moved onto the terrace of their buildings to break the fast to maintain the requisite of social distancing.

Mosques across the city remained closed with congregational prayers being suspended following requests from the Telangana State Wakf Board and several Muslim scholars. Only the azaan (call for prayer) and siren to break the fast were made from the mosques to alert the community about the prayer time.

The historic Mecca Masjid, where several hundred people would usually gather to break the fast in the evening, wore a deserted look with authorities barring the entry of people into the mosque.

Confusion over timings

“No one is allowed into the mosques. Only a few caretakers who are there, including home guards, break the fast,” said Abdul Khadeer Siddiqui, superintendent, Mecca Masjid. Similar scenes were witnessed at various mosques in the city, including Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, Chiran Palace mosque, Musheerabad mosque and the Azizia Masjid, among others.

Most people purchased fruits and dates to break the fast in the morning itself due to the confusion over timings of shops in the city. “I purchased fruits from the nearby pushcarts in the morning itself. Later, I came to know that all shops were shut at 12 noon across the old city. With the police officials themselves giving different statements over the timings, we got used to the 11 am deadline,” said Faisal Khan, a resident of Falaknuma.

Also missing was the huge rush at haleem outlets across the city with the managements cancelling their plans in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mosques have already suspended the ‘taraveeh’ prayers held during the night in the month of Ramzan and advised the people to offer namaaz at home.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .