Festive spirit envelops Gajwel

By | Published: 12:47 am

Siddipet: A festive atmosphere gripped Gajwel town and Mulugu Mandal headquarters as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is going to inaugurate the prestigious Horticulture University and Forest College and Research Institute at Mulug, Mahati Auditorium, Integrated Office Complex and Integrated Market in Gajwel on Wednesday.

A day ahead of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit, the five structures were illuminated colourfully. The visit and inauguration of these five development works are going to be more special since it was planned exactly on December 11, when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party led by Rao was voted to power for the second time exactly a year ago.

Also read TS Govt to encourage rearing of country chicken: Harish

The second Assembly elections for Telangana Assembly were held on December 7, 2018 and the results were announced on December 11. However, the cadre was not sure whether the Chief Minister intentionally planned his programme in his constituency on December 11 to celebrate their last year’s victory. Irrespective of that, the cadre and people of Gajwel town were in festive mood.

The elected representatives and officials were busy making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. The Chief Minister will arrive at Mulug at 11 am. He will proceed to Gajwel after inaugurating the Horticulture University and Forest College and Research Institute at Mulug. Rao will inaugurate the Integrated Market, Integrated Office Complex and he will dedicate the Mahati Auditorium to people of Gajwel.

The government has spent Rs 295 crore on these five structures that are expected to change the face of Gajwel constituency forever. The Chief Minister will address a selected gathering of 1,200 people at Mahati Auditorium. Rao will also lay separate foundation stones for construction of underground drainage in Gajwel-Pragnapur Municipality and 100-bed Mother and Child Care Centre. These two projects will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore and Rs 21 crore respectively.

To mark the inauguration of Mahati, artistes will perform some programme in the morning to highlight the welfare and development works initiated by the Chief Minister.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who visited Gajwel on Tuesday evening to review the arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit, said Chandrashekar Rao would have lunch with elected representatives and officials at his camp office on completion of programmes. Harish Rao instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .