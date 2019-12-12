Festive spirit pervades Gajwel town

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:38 am

Gajwel: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said he has named the auditorium after Lord Narada’s Veena Mahathi.

Hailing Lord Narada and his co-musician Tumburu as great musicians, Rao said that he wanted to see the fragrance of culture and art forms of Telangana spread to all parts of the State just like Lord Narada and Tumburu used to spread the music in ‘Trilokas’.

Also read Gajwel will pave way for development: KCR

Stating that he had created the best platform for artists to organise regular programmes, Rao said the government would construct such auditoriums in all the district headquarters and Assembly constituencies in a phased manner so that Telangana’s culture and art forms get a proper platform.

The Chief Minister praised the officials who worked hard to complete the construction of Horticulture University, Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mahathi Auditorium, Integrated Office Complex and Integrated Market, to realise his dream of making Gajwel a model constituency. Rao praised District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy for working day and night to complete the projects.

Hailing Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha and her team for successfully taking up rejuvenation of forests at Komatibanda in Gajwel and Mulug, he appreciated the Forest Department officials for ensuring completion of Forest College building in a short time.

The Chief Minister also appreciated his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Priyanka Varghese, who is a former student of Forest College and Research Institute located at Mettupallem in Tamil Nadu, for suggesting to him to set up FCRI in Telangana.

After coming to know that as many as 120 students of FCRI cracked civil services to get into Indian Forest Services, the Chief Minister said he decided to set up FCRI in Telangana to offer the best courses for Telangana students in forestry. He said he wishes to see more Telangana students crack civil services examinations to get into Indian Forest Service

The Chief Minister also appreciated all officials of Siddipet district for working hard to complete the development works and irrigation projects. He appealed to them to put in similar efforts to make Gajwel a model in development works.

A festive atmosphere enveloped Gajwel Assembly constituency on Wednesday when five important projects were inaugurated by Chief Minister. Women were seen all along the road in Gajwel town to catch a glimpse of their leader. The women, who waited for an hour along the road with baskets of flowers, welcomed him by showering petals on his convoy. The Chief Minister greeted them with folded hands.

Historic day for Gajwel: Harish

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Wednesday was a historic day for Gajwel Assembly constituency. “It is the best day for Gajwel and it will be written in golden letters because the constituency got so many projects on a single day,” he said.

Addressing the gathering ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speech at Mahati Auditorium here, Rao hailed the Chief Minister saying that he made the constituency a model for development not only in Telangana but also in the country.

Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao had addressed his first public meeting after he was elected as MLA within a week after he became the Chief Minister in 2014, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister had promised to provide potable water within a year to all the households in Gajwel constituency.

Hailing the Chief Minister of a man known for keeping the promises, the Finance Minister said that Chandrashekhar Rao kept his promise by providing drinking water by launching Mission Bhagiratha, which had become an inspiration for all States and also India, within a year. “The response from the people of the constituency is overwhelming as they came out on roads to welcome the Chief Minister by showering flower petals on his convoy today,” he said.

Clear all proposals sent by Siddipet Collector: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a lighter vein, asked his Cabinet Ministers to consider Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy as MLA of Gajwel Assembly constituency.

Since he would be busy in discharging duties as Chief Minister, Chandrashekhar Rao asked his Cabinet Ministers to clear all the proposals sent by the Collector at the earliest.

The Chief Minister asked the forest officials to develop an aromatic park on 7,500 acres of forest land in Kondapak Mandal near Mallanna Sagar project. He asked Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Venkatrami Reddy, MPTC members, sarpanches and other elected representatives of Kondapak mandal to put in collective efforts to work closely with Forest Department officials to develop the forest land into a tourist destination.

The Chief Minister said there was great potential to develop Mallanna Sagar as a tourist destination once the project is completed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter