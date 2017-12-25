Festive spirit pervades Medak

By | Published: 11:41 pm 12:27 am

Medak: Thousands thronged the Medak Cathedral Church to celebrate Christmas festivities on Sunday and Monday. Christian brethren were joined by people from other faiths in mass congregations to offer prayers for universal peace.

Festivities commenced on Monday at 4.30 am with prayers following which Bishop Reverend SV Solomon Raj addressed the devotees who arrived from various parts of TS, Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP and other States.

Urging people to live together peacefully, the Bishop said Jesus always wanted to see people live peacefully. Presbytery in-charge Reverend Robinson addressed the devotees at 10 am after performing the second prayers of Christmas morning.

With huge influx of devotees, the biggest church in the State which could accommodate over 5,000 people at a time, remained packed all the day. About 15 pastors who arrived from Hyderabad had given blessings to devotees.

Conveying her greetings to Christian brethren, Dy Speaker Padma Devendar Reddy cut a cake and distributed it among the visitors.

Stating that the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving equal priority to all religions in the State, the Deputy Speaker said the government has distributed new clothes to all the poor Christians besides organising the Christmas festival officially to help them celebrate the festival in grand way. Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar also offered special prayers at the Medak Church.

Christmas was also celebrated on grand scale in Sangareddy, Siddipet and other parts of the State. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, other leaders and elected representatives took part in Christmas celebrations.