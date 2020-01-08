Festive treat at cultural event of ICTIEE 2020 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:00 pm

The cultural event at the end of the first day of the 7th International Convention on Transformation in Engineering Education (ICTIEE) 2020 on Tuesday saw performances by students of Anurag Group of Institutions (AGI). The mood of the evening turned festive when the students showcased festivals of India with their song and dance.

The crowd comprising 800 delegates, 250 students and 50 foreign delegates was enthralled by the performances of students. Impressed by the performance of ‘Nartana’ team, which showcased Telangana Culture in one dance, Chandrashekhar, a professor from EC Department, donated Rs 50,000 to them.

Speaking on the sidelines, student Vijay Kumar Ch of the ‘Nartana’ team, said, “As Telangana is the youngest state, many people do not know about its rich culture and hence we decided to showcase the festivals to the delegates through our performances.”

Another performance which caught everyone’s attention was a Telugu rap by Phani, third year IT student. His rap in Telugu on his life and haters who cheated him had the audience spellbound.

The students paid tribute to Indian soldiers too. Donning Army attire, they performed on a medley of Hindi songs praising Army and the nationalistic spirit. The atmosphere filled with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ after their performance.

