Fevicol takes a satirical dig at ‘Megxit’

Taking a satirical dig at the dramatic exit of Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — from the British Royal Family, Indian adhesive brand Fevicol has launched a cheeky social media campaign on its online platforms.

In the campaign, Fevicol took a jibe at the Royal Family in a one-liner that said that they should have taken away Fevicol from India instead of the largest cut diamond of the world — Kohinoor.

“Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor Nahi, Fevicol Le Jana Chahiye Tha,” reads the text on the image around the Royal crown.

Spilling more of quirkiness in the caption, the adhesive brand captioned the picture, “Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta #meghanandharry #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod.”

It was announced earlier on Sunday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had announced their decision to step back from their Royal duties, will not use the “Royal highness” titles and would also no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.