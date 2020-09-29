Fewer Covid cases in AP is good sign: CM Jagan Mohan

Reviewing the Covid prevention measures, he noted that the positivity rate had come down from 12 per cent to 8.3 per cent

Amaravati: The Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh taking a down trend is a good sign, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Tuesday.

Reviewing the Covid prevention measures, he noted that the positivity rate had come down from 12 per cent to 8.3 per cent. While the number of tests had increased, the cases decreased, he observed.

“However, one should exercise caution while living with the disease,” he said, and felt there was a chance that covid vaccine would be ready by January 2021.

“Only in Andhra Pradesh, the Covid patients are treated free of cost in the country. There should be a periodical checkup for patients. We have recruited 30,000 personnel and their work should be monitored with regard to the utilisation of 37,000 beds in 240 hospitals, food, sanitation, infra and staff deployment,” he said.

On the criticism by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu to the State government, the CM said that the fight was not against one person, but also with the yellow media.

“They are prejudiced and point a finger at us even if we go good to all. We should be on the alert. Let us read the negative stories and take corrective action if necessary,” he stated.

