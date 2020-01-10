FFC and SFC funds released for gram panchayats: Narayanpet Collector

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Narayanpet: District Collector S Venkata Rao has said that Rs 7,78,43,000 was released to the gram panchayats in the district where Palle Pragathi was being implemented, by Commissioner for Panchayat Raj Department on January 8. He has directed the MPDOs and MPOs to complete purchasing tractors for gram panchayats.

In a statement here on Friday, he said Rs 4,78,43,000 through Fourteenth Finance Commission and Rs 2,41,56,000 through State Finance Commission were released for the gram panchayats. Out of these funds, Rs 44,87,000 would be spent in areas where SC population is prominent and Rs Rs 13,67,000 would be spent in areas where ST population is more.

He has also issued directions to officials to ensure tractor dealers who have received cheques for purchase of tractors for gram panchayats to deliver the vehicles immediately and failing to do so, return the money. If money is not returned, officials were asked to issue notices to the dealers. He has asked officials to take special interest in Palle Pragathi and see to it that the programme is implemented well across the district.

