Fiasco in MP

If any proof of implosion in the Congress was needed, it has been readily provided by the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit. The exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia after his 18-year-long association with the party and the imminent collapse of the Kamal Nath government are not some dramatic events that happened overnight but have been brewing for a long time. Infighting has been the bane of the grand old party, irrespective of whether it is in power or not. With all efforts of rapprochement with the Chief Minister coming to nought, the obvious destination for the scion of the Gwalior royal family is the BJP, which has been waiting in the wings to topple the Congress government. A berth in the Union Cabinet, through the Rajya Sabha route, also awaits him as the Congress in his home State is left licking its wounds. Quite ironically, Scindia’s isolation began the moment the party captured power in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018 after a gap of 15 years. Despite leading the party’s campaign from the front, he was sidelined as the party high command opted for his long-time rival Kamal Nath. The revolt has been brewing since then with another wily player in the drama — Digvijay Singh — doing his bit to hasten the inevitable collapse. The MP crisis highlights the age-old problem afflicting the party: factionalism. Be it Karnataka, Rajasthan or Goa, it is in utter disarray due to bitter infighting. The vacuum in the central leadership and lack of direction have further accentuated the crisis.

Scindia was upset with both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, not just because of the way they allowed him to be undermined in the party but also because he saw the Congress going nowhere under their leadership. Kamal Nath had even stalled his claim for the post of the State Congress chief. The latest fiasco points to a deep crisis within the party, which is unable to look beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family for leadership. The party has been consistently refusing to learn from past mistakes. It is not surprising that the Congress’ spirits sank to an abysmal low following a humiliating defeat in the last year’s general elections. It has been almost a year since then and yet there are no new ideas for the future. If the party won Assembly election in a State like Jharkhand recently, it was due to a combination of anti-incumbency and the work done by the local unit of the Congress. It cannot afford to conduct the party affairs in its old nonchalant ways but needs to reinvent itself and resolve the leadership crisis at the top by looking beyond the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. Otherwise, there is a clear danger of the party slipping into political oblivion.

