Ficci evolves costing framework for private hospitals

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Ficci COVID-19 Response Task Force under the Ficci Health Services Committee worked on a costing framework. According to this recommendation, a patient paying from out-of-pocket should pay Rs 17,000 per day for treatment in an isolation ward and Rs 45,000 per day for ICU (with ventilator).

These rates include medicines, consumables and basic diagnostics but exclude PPE costs, highend drugs and any co-morbidities. Also, they are indicative rates and there may be individual variations to the extent of 5-10%, Ficci said.

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI and Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “The private healthcare sector is doing its best to serve with ethics, transparency, professional competency and compassion.”

Dr Alok Roy, Chair- FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman- Medica Group of Hospitals, said that COVID treatment cost is difficult to rationalise due to the unknown nature of treatment required and various comorbidities associated with it.

Additionally, segregating the COVID and non-COVID patients is essential which needs huge investments in infrastructure.

“We have recommended these costs which may not be viable for the private sector as we are in a national crisis and believe that it is our responsibility to serve patients with the best treatment possible at reasonable costs,” added Roy.

FICCI is working with the government to resolve this evolving issue and has submitted the costing framework to the Union and State Health Ministries.

In April, FICCI had submitted the first cut of the costing strategy which was based on hypothesis. This revised version is worked out based on analysis of actual data of 150 cases of COVID treatment in major private hospitals. It is also working with other associations who have also developed the COVID costing framework.

