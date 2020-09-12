FICCI FLO joins hands with CIE IIIT-H to establish FLO incubator

Centre will offer mentorship programmes such as FLO Talks on emerging business models and idea/opportunity validation boot camps for assessing business and market strategies

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:14 pm 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter has partnered with Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT-H to establish the [email protected] to support women entrepreneurs and women-led startups.

FLO Hyderabad Chairperson Usharani Manne, IIIT Hyderabad Co-Innovation professor Ramesh Loganathan and others were present.

“We expect that FLO [email protected] IIITH will empower our member-entrepreneurs with startup intelligence, mentorship, networking and bespoke guidance,” said Manne.

The Centre will offer mentorship programmes such as FLO Talks on emerging business models and idea/opportunity validation boot camps for assessing business and market strategies. Micro accelerator programmes have also been designed to help entrepreneurs in developing sustainable strategies and business models.

FLO Incubator will assist women-led startups at early stages on emerging business models, strategies for scaling up, differentiating a start-up from conventional businesses, types of funding, case studies and mentoring.

It aims at facilitating more than 20 women entrepreneurs with each cohort is structured to run for one month. The team built for the incubator comprises of members from both FLO and CIE.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .