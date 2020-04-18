Ficci seeks bailout package for aviation industry

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The International Air Transport Association announced that the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to result in 13 per cent full-year loss of passenger demand for airline operators in the Asia-Pacific region, leading to a revenue loss of $27.8 billion this year for the carriers.

Keeping in view the impact on aviation, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has made certain recommendations to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and has sought for an immediate bailout.

With prolonged travel restrictions across the world, one of the major challenges faced by the aviation industry is a plunge in cash reserves as fleets remain grounded for about a month now. Many airlines are on the brink of bankruptcy. Industry estimates that almost 30 lakh jobs are at risk.

Ficci Aviation Committee chairman Anand Stanley in his recommendations to the Civil Aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, sought the government to not remove the grounding until and unless the States also remove their lockdowns, so that people can actually travel. If the grounding is lifted but people are still not able to freely travel, it will make the situation even worse as lessors and other creditors will then further increase the intensity of their demands thinking the revenue generation capacity is back, when it is not.

The national industry body recommended that interests, penalties, delayed charges and accruals to airport operators should be waived off for the airline companies, and airport operators could be adequately supported by the Government to make up for the gap.

Liquidity support

It is likely that banks may be reluctant to extend credit to airlines in the present situation in the absence of guarantees. The corporate bond market is a vital source of cash, but the eligibility of corporate bonds support needs to be extended by the Central bank and guaranteed by the Government to provide access for a wider range of companies, the industry body observed.

Also, the liquidity position of all airlines will be benefited if the interest-free unsecured credit period for payment of fuel charges to oil marketing companies is enhanced to 180 days from the current 21 days.

It is also recommended that the government considers deferment of payment of GST for the airline industry. Additionally, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) may be brought under the ambit of GST. The cost of ATF constitutes about 40 per cent of the total operational cost. Presently ATF attracts excise duty at 11 per cent and VAT (which varies from State to State) up to 30 per cent. Government can also consider uniform GST of 12 per cent on aviation services covering airports and cargo services.

Ficci recommended that IRDA be asked to waive the insurance premium of the aircraft and Corporate Insurance Policy premium falling due in the coming months. Aircraft parking and landing fees should be waived off along with royalties to the airports for using the infrastructure. This is important as airlines have to ground aircraft to cope with the drying up of air travel demand.

Regional operators

MoCA can also support small airlines especially flying regional connectivity routes by providing advance viability gap funding for a period of six months and subsequently adjust against the monthly claims.

It has also sought special subsidy for regional airports and airport operators undergoing significant capital expenditure programmes or planning to do so in the next three years.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can be allowed to deliver aircraft to Indian airline companies. Ficci also urged the government to declare aviation as core infrastructure industry and sought support for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment, cargo airlines and aviation financing and leasing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .