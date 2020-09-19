FICCI webinar on National Education Policy on Saturday

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The FICCI Telangana State Council in association with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is organising a webinar on ‘National Education Policy 2020- A Game Changer for Telangana’ with the theme ‘Making Telangana a Global Higher Education Hub’ on Saturday. IT Minister KT Rama Rao will take part in the webinar.

Speakers in the programme will include FICCI president Sangeeta Reddy, Atal Innovation Mission Director Ramanan Ramanathan, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramchandran, TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, among others. Telangana Today is the media partner for the webinar.

