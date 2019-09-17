Fidaa girl ready to bounce back with new projects

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Sai Pallavi’s last three movies in Telugu – Kanam, Padi Padi Leche Manasu and NGK did not bode well for the actor. Yet, she appears to be positive about hitting the right chord with her upcoming projects.

She has high hopes on the period drama Virata Parvam in which she is paired opposite Rana Daggubati. The movie is being directed Venu Udugula. The shooting for the film is currently underway. Meanwhile, another massive project has knocked at her door, where she is paired with actor Naga Chaitanya in the untitled movie being directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The flick has already gone on floors and the makers are planning to complete the shooting in three schedules. Narayandas K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao are co-producing the movie under their home banner.

Apart from films, the Southern actor also enjoys a good fan base on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. While she has nearly 1.6 million fans on her Instagram account, she doesn’t post very frequently. A week ago, she posted a throwback picture of her mother holding her as a child in a picture overlooking the beach. She captioned the photo saying, “I love you ma.”

