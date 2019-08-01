Fifteen-year-old boy reported missing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Wednesday.

The class 10 student of a private school in Badangpet had left his home in Balapur for school in the morning but did not go to school.

His father received a call from the school around 10 am saying his classwork was incomplete.

When he went to the school, he could not found his son in the classroom.

In the evening, he learnt from the mother of his son’s classmate that the boy had gone to their house in the morning and left immediately.

The Balapur police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .