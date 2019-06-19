Fifth phase of Operation Muskaan of Telangana Police from July 1

By | Published: 8:05 pm 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: As part of their efforts to bring back smiles on the faces of children forced onto the streets and into bonded labour, the Telangana State Police will start the fifth phase of ‘Operation Muskaan’ from July 1 to 31.

The mission is to trace missing children, children involved in bonded labour, begging and those who were trafficked. The rescued children will be handed over to their parents.

Teams comprising a Sub-Inspector and four constables from each sub-division in Telangana in coordination with the Women and Children Welfare, Labour and Health departments, Child Welfare Committees (CWC), District Child Protection Units, NGOs and Shelter Homes will participate in the month-long rescue operations.

A daylong training session was conducted for the teams on Wednesday at the office of the Director-General of Police ere. DGP M. Mahendar Reddy inaugurated the session. He also released a special poster on Operation Muskaan V to create awareness.

A booklet having information about Operation Muskaan/Smile, child rights, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed in rescue operations, do’s and don’ts etc., was also released and distributed to all the teams to help them during the operations.

The meeting was organized to bring co-ordination among all stake holders and to help them during the rescue operations apart from explaining them about the laws to be invoked. A special training session was also conducted on the facial recognition tool – Darpan and how it should be used to trace children.

Teams headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police from each district participated in the session. The police department in coordination with other departments concerned will conduct Operation Smile in January and Operation Muskaan in July every year, said Swathi Lakra, IG (Law and Order) and In-charge (Women Safety).