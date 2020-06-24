Fight against practice of child marriage stepped up in Khammam

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Khammam: Stepping up the fight against the practice of child marriages, an intensive campaign has been taken up in the district.

Society for Community Participation and Education in Rural Development (SCOPE-RD), Girls Alliance Advocacy (GAA) and Childline-1098 of Childline India Foundation (CIF), nodal agency of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development undertook the campaign.

Hindu pundits and Muslim qazis, who perform the marriage ceremonies in their respective religions were being involved in the campaign to prevent child marriages, the Childline-1098 Khammam coordinator K Srinivas informed Telangana Today on Wednesday.

Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material like stickers and posters both in Telugu and Urdu languages has been prepared to sensitise the public in the society about the girl child rights and the problems that could arise from child marriages, he said.

Srinivas further informed that as many as 20 child marriages were stopped at different parts in Khammam district in the last one and half year period. 16 cases under Sections (9), (10), (11) and (13)of Child Marriages Act 2006 were booked in connection with child marriage incidents.

Hindu pundits and Muslim qazis were asked to verify the birth certificates and Aadhaar cards of the bride and bride grooms before performing marriages. They were advised to report to the concerned officials if there were any discrepancies, Srinivas explained.

The IEC material was released by the District Collector RV Karnan, Khamamm RPF Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudhan and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman and SCOPE-RD Director ML Prasad at the Collector’s office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector Karnan stressed on the role of pundits and qazis in preventing child marriages and stated that the religious heads have to educate the parents regarding the issue.

The RPF CI, Madhusudhan noted that eradication of child-marriages was a social responsibility. Though the child marriage could happen to both boys and girls, the most affected was the girls and hence everyone concerned need to play their part in stopping child marriages, he added.

CWC Chairman Prasad and GAA programme officer Prameela and its coordinator B Arun Sandeep explained the provisions of Child Marriages Act 2006.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .