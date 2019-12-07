Fight for affordable education

By | Published: 7th Dec 2019 12:05 am 11:39 pm

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is in news again. This time, protests against hike in hostel fee have brought the attention of the country to the university. The JNU is seen by many as the best liberal arts university in the country and perceived by others as a much-maligned space, which is a den of anti-national elements who are just feeding on taxpayers’ money and are good-for-nothing freeloaders.

On October 28, the university administration changed the hostel rules, which included a hike in hostel fee, introduction of curfew timings for students post 11 pm and introducing dress codes for students in the varsity.

Contentious Issue

The most contentious issue among these is the hike in hostel fee. Earlier, a student had to pay approximately Rs 30,000 per semester for her hostel and mess charges. The proposed fee hike would increase the total payable amount by almost 100%, thereby taking the total hostel and mess charges to Rs 58,000-61,000 per month. This hike is primarily because of the hike in room charges (which is minimal but has been highlighted the most), introduction of utility charges, which means students have to pay for their electricity and water bills as well.

The reason for this hike as stated by the JNU administration is as follows: “Due to the paucity of funds, the University is unable to pay the service charges for the services provided in the hostel. Hence, it was decided that the IHA (Inter-Hall Administration) should maintain hostels and messes on ‘No profit, No loss’ formula. Therefore, to meet the expenses to be incurred on essential requirements/services of the hostel(s), the new revisions in hostel/mess charges will be applicable from 1st January, 2020”. The new rules also state clearly that new hostel and mess charges would be hiked by 10% in each academic year.

In Protest Mode

The campus has been on the boil since the last one month as students have been protesting against the fee hike. However, the matter gained traction in the media when a significant percentage of JNU students protested in front of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) building on November 11, where the university’s third convocation ceremony was going on.

The convocation was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and JNU’s Vice-Chancellor Dr M Jagadesh Kumar. The idea of the sizeable number of protesting students was to highlight these issues through the limelight of the mainstream media.

The students’ representative body, JNUSU, claimed that the JNU V-C was not ready for a dialogue with the students and, therefore, they had to take their fight to the streets so that it can be both seen and heard by a larger and wider audience. Before November 11, the protests were continuously happening within the JNU campus, but it failed to create any impact.

However, the day-long protest on November 11 (which saw a lot of tussle between protesting students and the Delhi Police) brought it into the limelight and the issue got noticed both by the media and the government. By the end of the day, the government came out with an announcement that the fee hike had been partially rolled back.

Further, students who come under the BPL (Below Poverty Line) category would be given 50% concession additionally to support them. After this announcement, the government and the JNU administration appealed to students to return to their classes so that normalcy could be restored.

Stepping On

The government and the JNU administration hoped that the protest would end after the fee hike rollback but what awaited them was a rude shock and a setback. The JNU students called this rollback a ‘lollipop’. The argument given was that how many people below the poverty line (annual income less than Rs 27,000) could realistically come to pursue higher education in a place like JNU. This means that in reality, almost no student would benefit out of this 50% rollback.

Secondly, as per JNU’s own data, there are at least 40% students on the campus whose parental income is less than Rs 12,000 per month (not even under BPL category) and, therefore, this fee hike would force them all to discontinue their studies in between and leave their university education.

The third argument is why did the government introduce the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections from this year if BPL was the only criterion to provide financial assistance to the needful students. As expected, the JNU administration and the government didn’t give any concrete answers to these fairly reasonable and valid questions.

Little Hope

The JNUSU is adamant on its demand for a complete rollback of the fee hike and has refused to budge. Further escalation of the issue is expected in the next week as the end semester examinations begin on December 12.

While the JNU administration has threatened to remove the names of all those students who boycott the exams as a means of protests from the university rolls, the JNUSU claims that they will continue this fight to its logical end because even if they sit in the exams, it will all fizzle out. They reason that if they don’t fight back and sit in the exams, all the students would have to pay the revised fee from the next semester, which starts from the New Year day in 2020. The issue is far from being over.

(The author is a Senior Research Fellow at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi)

