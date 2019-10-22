Fighting battles the rockstar way

By | Published: 11:02 pm

The journey embarked by a cancer survivor will sometimes turn melancholic. The emotional trauma they go through can get daunting. Support from family and friends will make or break their petrifying expedition. Finding solace from the unknown can be their immediate key to gaiety. Coping with the physical changes, the amount of stress one goes through to mark up to others notion of good looks will often stifle the individual. Acknowledging the inner beauty can radiate contentment throughout.

Fighting her way through cancer in her own way is Deepa Saxena, runner-up Mrs India Telangana and an HR by profession. It was the year of 2009, when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After undergoing strenuous therapies and surgery, years later, after rounds of IVF treatment for infertility, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, nothing stopped her from being extraordinary.

“The first chemotherapy was horrible, but I coped pretty well for the rest. It was a fun phase, will always think of it as a quest that I had conquered. Gratitude towards life has totally doubled up. The pangs of positivity and support I received from my inner circle kept me going,” explains Deepa.

While undergoing the therapy, Deepa enrolled for a beauty pageant, “I was initially reluctant, but surprisingly, it turned out pretty good. It was a five-day event. There were certain parameters; however, I cherished the whole process of grooming and decking up. I never wanted to give up knowing how hectic it was going to get. I did not anticipate earlier that I would be a runner up, with the title ‘Mrs. Timeless Beauty’,” exclaims Deepa.

Apart from her professional journey as an HR, Deepa actively participates and helps raise public awareness for cancer in collaboration with Grace Cancer Foundation. Their motto is to help prevent cancer, thereby making meaningful and significant impact on people’s life.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and exercising on a regular basis can play a huge role in getting one back on track. “Yoga has various benefits starting with Pranayama that proves to be healing with instant calming. Often one tends to forget the emphasis of practicing Pranayama for a quick energy boost. It has helped me stabilise my mood by improving mindfulness. I try and inculcate habits that lead to overall well-being. Ayurvedic concoction of Neem, Basil and Marmelos leaves can help battle the side effects of chemotherapy” claims Deepa.

