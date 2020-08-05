Fighting corona with technology

By | Published: 5:06 pm

As a lot of people are losing their lives in the pandemic, Gayam Bharath Kumar decided to lend a helping hand. The 26-year-old tech genius from Guntur designed a website named C19 Raksha along with his team. This gives valuable information and helps people.

Bharath, who won many awards in Ethical Hacking, was first rejected by many colleges due to low academic grades. But, Bharath moved on with a positive mind and started focusing on hacking. “It all started in Class IX. I used to admire my brother-in-law, who is a software engineer, and I always wanted to do something which provides me with challenges. I heard about Ethical Hacking and I found it interesting. I started to research on it and that’s how my journey started,” says Bharath, who is now running his own company.

Bharath entered the Limca Book of Records for a non-stop cybersecurity marathon and was successful in pulling it through. Besides in 2019, he has also been the recipient of the Global Young Leaders Fellowship and Karmaveer Chakra Award, India Star Youth Icon Award, National Youth Icon Award and Rashtriya Gaurav Samman to name a few.

Bharath believes technology will help people in taking smart moves in controlling the virus. Corona symptoms can be tested at home by using C19 Raksha. The team of three — Bharath Gayam, Seshu Kumar, Ganesh Yeruva — designed the web application to make it available to people all over India and they are working on this project with 12 volunteers. It answers 11 questions in just 2 mintues of time.

This web application contains 11 symptomatic and asymptomatic questions, including “WHO” and “ICMR” specifications for identifying corona symptoms. As soon as these questions are answered in the form of Yes / No, this Artificial Intelligence technology will result in characterisation in three ways: “Low Risk”, “Medium Risk”, “High Risk” in just two seconds.

The people who got “Low risk” and “Medium risk”, refer to the precautions in the website. “High Risk” people information will reach out to Medical Surveillance teams. With this software, people can check for corona symptoms from home. No need to panic. Till now 6,371 people attempted this test. Out of these, around 42 turned out to be critical. All you have to do is log into the website http://www.c19raksha.in to make things easy for yourself and others.

