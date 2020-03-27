Fighting the Covid battle, the KTR way

By | Published: 9:57 pm 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: From husbands ‘locked down’ at home and fed up with their wives requesting him to get television channels to telecast ‘nice movies’, to arranging necessary medical care to pregnant women and elderly persons and even nudging cattle fodder suppliers into action, Telangana’s star Minister KT Rama Rao has his hands full during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Minister, known to coordinate and manage situations with lightning speed leveraging social media and technology, is having quite a ‘demanding’ time on Twitter, with the number of requests for help and calls for action shooting up several times than usual. The kinds of the requests too are as varied and dissimilar as the roads of Hyderabad before and after the lock down.

While one Twitter user Suman Yadav, stating that he was getting fed up with his wife at home, requested the Minister to tell TV channels to ‘put nice movies’, one Ragamsaikumar Yadav tweeted a video of his hungry buffaloes, asking help to arrange fodder. His response to Suman Yadav was a light-hearted retort, hoping that the latter’s wife was not on Twitter, while the other Yadav got the answer that vehicles of cattle fodder suppliers would be assisted to reach him.

I just hope (for your well-being) that your wife is not on Twitter 😅 https://t.co/eezswQzlBK — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 27, 2020

Then there was this group of 20-30 migrant workers from Telangana working in Pune pleading for help, while another person pointed out that his mother had to reach Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills for a chemotherapy session for her breast cancer. While the cancer patient was assured of help from KTR’s office, the migrant workers were promised that the minister would get in touch with the Maharashtra government.

Send me contact information please. We will get you help @KTRoffice Any Telugus in Mumbai, please extend a helping hand https://t.co/gZK1RBni96 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 27, 2020

The minister, who found time to praise six-year-old Vishrut Sen for his video, also applauded people like Hema Samala for distributing food to street dwellers, orphans and street dogs.

Fabulous job Vishnu 👏 Must watch And I particularly loved the way you said ‘Karronnaa’ 😀 https://t.co/qVoYbSB1B8 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 27, 2020

KTR also tweeted pictures of his son and daughter engaged in online schooling, also tagging his son Himanshu, who joined Twitter on Friday. When one user pointed out that he was “biased” in giving his daughter a MacBook and a Dell laptop to his son, the minister responded just with a couple of emojis.

Online schooling during these testing times. My son & daughter doing their thing #StayHomeStaySafe #TelanganaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/46q1IBh131 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 27, 2020

