FILIM, a Telugu OTT app soon

Vijay Sethupathy starrer Pizza 2 is going to be the first premier of the OTT

By | Published: 2:44 pm

The last few years and especially 2020 has been an interesting one for the video-streaming industry as it transformed the face of entertainment. Thanks to OTT, entertainment options have never been so plentiful or flexible.

Though the OTT culture is still in its nascent stage, the streaming market in India is heating up and over 40+ players are competing in the cluttered OTT market vying for your attention. Despite the growing competition, several OTTs are queued up for launch.

One such OTT app which is grabbing everyone’s attention is FILIM, an exclusive OTT for Telugu content after ‘Aha’. However, unlike ‘Aha’, the subscription charges are the lowest compared to other OTT apps in the market.

Set up by a group of young entrepreneurs, FILIM app provides a wide range of content in the form of movies, web series, and independent movies. The app is set for a formal launch before Dasara festival. Vijay Sethupathy starrer Pizza 2 is going to be the first premier of the OTT.

