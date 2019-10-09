Filing of applications for liquor outlets begin in Adilabad

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Adilabad: The process of filing applications to participate in the draw for sanctioning licenses to operate liquor shops in the district for 2019-21 commenced on Wednesday.

According to information provided by the authorities, Adilabad district has 31 alcohol outlets for which licensees would be decided on the draw method. The last date for applying is October 16. Interested persons can drop their applications at offices of Prohibition and Excise department’s superintendent from 10 am to 4 pm.

Applicants were advised to submit three latest passport size photos, self-attested photocopy of PAN, Aadhar, along with a Demand Draft (DD) worth Rs 2 lakh and a photocopy of certificate of local agency tribe in case of tribals. Mancherial district accounts for 69 outlets, while 37 stores of liquor and 26 shops are in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, respectively.

