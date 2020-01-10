Filing of nominations for Karimnagar corporation begins

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Karimnagar: While the process of filing nominations for all municipalities and municipal corporations across the State was closed with Friday, it has begun for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

The nomination process for Karimnagar corporation was delayed due to court order issued by single judge based on writ petition filed by one Chada Anand that irregularities took place in preparation of voter list in Divisions-3, 24 and 25.

Based on an urgent appeal moved by the State government, High Court cleared the way for polls by setting aside the order of single judge on Thursday. Telangana State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for KMC polls on Thursday night. Aspirants, who are eagerly waiting for court’s nod, began filing nominations from Friday. Contesting candidates of all political parties began visiting corporation office along with their nomination papers.

In the wake of controversy over preparation of voter list, police officials deployed huge police force to conduct nominations process in a smooth manner. The main gate for the corporation was heavily barricaded and entry was restricted. The police allowed only two members along with the contesting candidate, into the corporation office. District Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, and, Election Observer Advaith Kumar, visited KMC office separately and examined arrangements made for nomination process.

