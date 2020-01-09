Filing of nominations gains momentum in Adilabad

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Adilabad/Mancherial: Filing of nominations to contest as councilors in various municipalities gained momentum on the second day. Adilabad registered the highest nominations. Authorities concerned are leaving no stone to implement Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for preventing misuse of power by public representatives.

The candidates of various political parties began thronging the counters erected for receiving the nominations from 11 am. They were accompanied by family members, friends and arrived in processions. All of the eleven municipalities witnessed heavy political activity with deadline for filing the papers nearing.

According to information provided by the authorities, Adilabad municipality saw 126 nominations on the second day. Nirmal civic body registered 74 nominations, while Naspur had 78 papers. Bellampalli saw 40 papers. Kaghaznagar municipality recorded 37 nominations and Luxettipet witnessed 28 papers. Chennur and Kyathanaplli municipalities received 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.

The candidates are yet to receive B-forms from local legislators who collected the same from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. However, they are carrying extensive door-to-door campaign by foot and trying to woo electors by promising to address major challenges, besides developing towns if voted to power.

Meanwhile, Adilabad Collector D Divya visited the counters for collecting the nominations and arranged in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam kalyana mandapam in district centre. Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri also inspected the counters and told officials to ensure smooth filing of nominations. Nirmal Collector M Prashanti instructed teams of officials concerned to implement Model Code of Conduct.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.