Filing of Zero FIRs: Hyderabad police tops list in Telangana

By | Published: 12:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police topped the list in issuing zero First Information Reports (FIR) in the State.

In all, the Telangana police issued 83 zero FIRs till January 6 after it was made mandatory for the Station House Officers when there was an inordinate delay in registering a missing case of the 26-year-old veterinarian whose charred body was found beneath a culvert at Chatanpally in Shadnagar on November 27.

After Hyderabad police who had 25 FIRs, the Rachakonda police stood in second place for issuing 14 FIRs. After issuing the zero FIRs, the cases were later transferred to the police station concerned for further investigation.

