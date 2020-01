Filix Johal steals the show

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: Filix Johal bagged the Champion of Champion title in addition to gold in the 80 kg category during the MR Yuva Open Body Building Championship on the occasion of the National Youth Day at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday. Ravinder Kumar and Basanth Singh emerged champions in the 90 kg and 100 kg categories.

Winners: 55 kg: 1. U Prabhakar, 2. Syed Yousuf, 3. Md Wasim; 60 kg: 1. C Rohit, 2. Syed Meraj, 3. B Akash Deep; 65 kg: 1. Amir Khan, 2. T Anil, 3. Mustafa Mohsin; 70 kg: 1. M Raju, 2. Shaik Fayaz, 3. Shaik Anwar; 75 kg: 1. R Bala Krishna, 2. Anil Kumar, 3. T Raghuveer Singh; 80 kg: 1. Filix Johal, 2. Ayyappa, 3. Vijayl 85 kg: 1. P Kiran, 2. SK

Shafi, 3. B Anand; 90 kg: 1. Ravinder Kumar, 2. Ahmed Mohammed, 3. Md Ali; 95 kg: 1. Shankar, 2. Kanwal Jeet, 3. Harmeet Singh; 100 kg: 1. Basanth Singh, 2. Raju, 3. Zoher Ahmed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.