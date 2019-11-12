Fill up potholes by Nov 15, GHMC officials told

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will initiate stringent action against officials who fail to fill up potholes and complete minor patchworks by November 15 in their respective areas.

In all, 7,557 potholes were identified in the six zones in GHMC limits. Of these, 4,689 have been filled up and 2,868 are to be filled up. On Monday alone, 1,488 potholes were filled up in different areas, officials said.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan had instructed officials to complete pothole filling up works and repair works by November 12. Now, the municipal corporation has given a cushion of two more days and will start inspection of the works from November 15.

Currently, only pothole filling works are being taken and complete road recarpeting works will be up taken up under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), in which private agencies will be entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance works. But till then the municipal corporation will be filling up all the potholes and completing minor repair works to avoid inconvenience of works.

“If any potholes are noticed after November 15, action will be initiated against the officials for failing to complete the works,” GHMC Chief Engineer Mohd. Ziauddin said.

To expedite the pothole filling works, the hot mix plant was operated on Saturday and Sunday to ensure sufficient supply BT for executing the works. Unless there are any genuine reasons, officials cannot point out any excuses, he said.

Meanwhile, GHMC has extended the last date for submission of bids under CRMP tenders, due to technical reasons. Officials said there was good response from agencies to take up the works. Already, a pre-bid meeting was conducted and nine agencies had participated in the meeting.

Under CRMP, roads covering 709 km of major roads and other thoroughfares will be entrusted to private agencies. GHMC had floated tenders for taking up the zone-wise road works under CRM. The total estimated contract value of these works is about Rs 1,827 crore and it will be a five-year contract.

