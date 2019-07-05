Fillip to Startup ecosystem

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Startup ecosystem got a shot in the arm with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a series of steps to remove angel tax woes and also relax them from income-tax scrutiny.

“To resolve the so called angel tax issue, the start-ups and their investors who file requisite declaration and provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums,” she said.

The issue of establishing identity of investors and the source of funds will be resolved by putting in place a mechanism of e-verification, she said adding that administrative arrangements will be made by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for pending assessment of start-ups and redressal of their grievances.

“It will be ensured that no inquiry or verification in such cases be carried out by the assessing officer without obtaining approval of the supervisory officer. So the element of discretion with which start-ups were suffering has been removed,” she said.

At present, start-ups are not required to justify fair market value of their share issue to certain investors including category 1 AIFs. The benefit is also being extended to category 2 AIFs also. Therefore valuation of shares issued to these funds shall be beyond the scope of income tax scrutiny, she explained.

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO ClearTax , said: “The Budget looks promising for startups and our rating is good. Aggressive scrutiny of startups receiving funding must be put to an end.

A capital gains tax exemption is allowed under section 54GB of the Act to an investor who sells a residential house or plot and invests the net consideration in equity shares of a start-up company, which company in turn has to use the amount to purchase a new asset. This exemption, which earlier was available till this March, is now extended till March 2021, said Gupta.

Manas Mehrotra, Chairman, 315Work Avenue, said the proposal to launch a new TV channel under the DD banner will assist the entrepreneurs in match making with VCs and investors, help in tax planning, mentoring and easing issues and challenges faced by them.

“We were expecting the government to lower the income tax slabs for startup enterprises, which would have supported in cutting costs and this would have increased demand for co-working spaces. Coworking firms were expecting that the government would altogether eliminate Angel tax. It would have enabled them to lease more spaces for start-ups and entrepreneurs,” said Mehrotra.

