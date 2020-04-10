Film actor Narsing still on ventilator

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: The condition of popular Telugu film actor Narsing Yadav, who is admitted to a hospital after he slipped into coma, remained critical on Friday.

The actor was admitted in a private hospital at Somajiguda on Thursday after he slipped into coma. According to sources, Narsing is still on ventilator.

Doctors are learnt to have described his condition as serious and that he will be under observation for 48 hours.

Narsing who acted in scores of Telugu films is popular for his inimitable style of Telangana dialect in dialogue delivery.

