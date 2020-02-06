Film director, producer booked in Hyderabad for promoting obscenity

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Wednesday booked a case against director and producer of the Telugu movie ‘Degree College’ on charges of promoting obscenity. The case was registered after a few persons complained about a few posters promoting the movie came up near the busy Ameerpet junction.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against director Narsimha Nandi and producer Srinivas Rao. S Murali Krishna, Station House Officer, SR Nagar said a case was registered and investigation was on.

