Film festival at MANUU from Thursday

Hyderabad: Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, is organising ‘Indian Panorama Film Festival’.

National award-winning director Aijaz Khan will take part in the inaugural ceremony on Thursday and ‘Hamid’ by Aijaz khan will be the first film to be screened followed by a discussion.

According to IMC director Rizwan Ahamd, the festival will continue till April 4. With the concept of presenting cinema for education as a strong medium, different film festivals, including the Indian Panorama Film Festival, were organised last year by MANUU Cinema Club ‘Cinematheque’.

As per the schedule, Malayalam film ‘Bhayanakam’, Hindi film ‘Bhor’ and Telugu film ‘Mahanati’ will be screened on March 14 and on March 21, films including ’72 Hoorain’ (Hindi), ‘Makkana’ (Malayalam), ‘Padmaavat’ (Hindi) will be screened.

Bengali film ‘Uma’, Malayalam film ‘Oolu’ and Hindi film ‘Badhaai Ho’ will be screened on March 28 and Hindi films ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Uri- The Surgical Strike’ and ‘October’ have been scheduled to be screened for April 4.

