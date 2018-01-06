Film fraternity wishes ‘love, magic’ for AR Rahman on his birthday

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Mumbai: On the occasion of his 51st birthday, celebrities wished Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman immense love and best of health.

The recipient of four National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe, started his career in 1992, delivering hit tracks for ‘Roja’.

With the music of films like ‘Bombay’, ‘Taal’ and ‘Lagaan’, the maestro earned a special spot on the global front.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

AR Murugadoss: Wish you many more happy returns of the day sir, and wishing you a great musical years ahead.

Wish you many more happy returns of the day sir, Wishing you great musical years ahead 💐🎂🎹🎼🥁🎸🎻 #HBDARRahman — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) January 6, 2018

Mohit Chauhan: Happy birthday AR Rahman saab. May God always keep you in best of health and spirits.

Happy birthday @arrahman saab..may God always keep u in best of health & spirits.. — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) January 6, 2018

Salim Merchant: Happy birthday have a wonderful year ahead.

Happy birthday AR have a wonderful year ahead! @arrahman pic.twitter.com/bU3U6C186T — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) January 6, 2018

Harshdeep Kaur: Wishing you a very happy birthday. I’ll be a fan forever!

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @arrahman Sir 🙏🏼

I’ll be a fan forever! pic.twitter.com/OIsFatUUnb — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) January 6, 2018

Shruti Haasan: Wishing the amazing AR Rahman a very happy birthday.

Wishing the amazing @arrahman a very happy birthday !!!! 🎉 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 6, 2018

Aditi Rao Hydari: Wishing all the love and more magic to the music maestro. Happy birthday, sir! You are an inspiration to many! Love, light and happiness to you!

Wishing all the love and more magic to the music maestro @arrahman. Happy birthday, Sir! 🎂

You are an inspiration to many! Love, light and happiness to you! 😊🌟🤗#HBDARRahman pic.twitter.com/SkRmNlvrXB — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) January 6, 2018

Armaan Malik: Hope you have the best birthday ever. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with you so early on in my musical career. You’re a true inspiration for all us Indian musicians. I pray and wish that you keep making India proud.

.@ARRahman sir! Hope you have the best birthday ever. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with you so early on in my musical career. You’re a true inspiration for all us Indian Musicians. I pray and wish that you keep #MakingIndiaProud #HappyBirthdayARRahman — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 6, 2018

Anirudh Ravichander: Wishing the happiest birthday to the Mozart of Madras and my most favourite sir.

Wishing the happiest birthday to the Mozart of Madras and my most favourite @arrahman sir 😊😀 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 6, 2018

Jonita Gandhi: Happy birthday sir. To me, each and every interaction with you is a blessing. Sending you infinite love… Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust and countless lessons!

Happy birthday @arrahman sir ♥️

To me, each and every interaction with you is a blessing. Sending you infinite love… Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust and countless lessons! pic.twitter.com/7GbD3QWmdl — Jonita (@jonitamusic) January 6, 2018

Neeti Mohan: Dearest AR Rahman sir, wishing you a very happy birthday and a blessed year ahead. Love and respect.

Dearest @arrahman sir

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and a blessed year ahead.

Love and respect 🙏🏼❤ — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) January 6, 2018

Shreya Ghoshal: A very happy birthday sir. Love, light and happiness to you.