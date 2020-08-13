Film lyricist Chunakkara Ramankutty passes away

By | Published: 12:53 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Malayalam poet and film and drama lyricist Chunnakara Ramankutty passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday, said family sources.

He was 84. Ramankutty has written for around 75 films for over 200 songs besides lyrics for over a 100 dramas.

Starting from 1978 he wrote lyrics for Malayalam films, till a few years back. His last piece was after the death of media baron and veteran Rajya Sabha member M.P.Veerendra Kumar, last month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the popular lyricist and termed his passing away as a big loss for Kerala.

“Several melodious songs have been penned by him and he also excelled in the drama arena. He was also a good orator,” recalled Vijayan.