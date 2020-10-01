Film on Cyanide Mohan to go on floors

Directed by Rajesh Touchriver, the untitled film features Priyamani as investigating police officer

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Casting for the movie based on the real-life notorious criminal Cyanide Mohan which is being helmed by award-winning director Rajesh Touchriver, has been completed. The crime thriller is likely to commence its shoot in January 2021. Southern star Priyamani would essay the role of the special investigation officer in the film, said producer of the film, Pradeep Narayanan.

The real-life story is based on the physical education teacher of Karnataka who killed 20 young women by giving them cyanide — sparking widespread protest in south India. Actors Rohini, Chittaranjan Giri, Tanikella Bharani, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Shiju, Shaju, Sriman, Mukundan, Sameer and Sanju Sivram, Riju Bajaj, Rimju are among the part of the cast. The movie is being made in five languages, and in its Hindi version, Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma would don Priyamani’s role as a police officer.

Getting young women to hotel rooms across Karnataka in the guise of love, giving them emergency contraceptive pills laced with cyanide — after a night with them, and subsequent fleeing with their gold ornaments was Mohan’s modus operandi. About 20 young women were murdered by Mohan. The court awarded him six death penalties and 14 life sentences for the crime.

The movie is being made under the banner Middle East Cinema Pvt Ltd. The shooting will commence in Mangaluru, and locations will include Hyderabad, Goa, Madikeri, Kodagu and Kasargode. The music and background score is from Dr Gopal Sankar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .