Film operator kills self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: A 55 year-old film operator with a leading multiplex who allegedly was depressed at not getting his full salary, committed suicide at his house at M.S.Maktha, Punjagutta, here on Friday.

Vijay Bhaskar Rao (55) who worked as a film operator in a multiplex was receiving half the salary due to the lockdown and subsequent closure of movie theatres since six months.

According to the police, Rao was reportedly depressed after the theatre management recently informed him that they would not be able to pay him salary from next month onwards. Police suspect Rao committed suicide after his wife Venkata Lakshmi left to work around 9 am, by hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom with a saree.

Venkata Lakshmi who returned home around 6 pm found her husband dead and informed the police.

Based on a complaint from Venkata Lakshmi, the Punjagutta police booked a case and are investigating. She raised no suspicion on her husband’s death.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

