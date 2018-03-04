Film shoots difficult in ‘bureaucratic’ places, says Imtiaz Ali

By | Published: 3:08 pm 3:09 pm

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali says that shooting a film is difficult in places which are bureaucratic and where people are not positive.

Imtiaz Ali attended a master class at the India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) here on Saturday.

Where does he think shooting a film is difficult?

“Shooting is difficult in places which are bureaucratic and where people are not positive,” the ‘Jab We Met’ director said during media interactions.

“I haven’t faced many difficulties on that front, but when we face issues while shooting in a certain area then we have to rely a lot on our line producers to help us out from that situation,” he added.

Asked whether shooting in India is problematic as compared to foreign locations, he said: “I think just like foreign locations, Indian locations are putting up (stalls). For instance, Gujarat or Delhi … stalls are here. So, IIFTC doesn’t only mean foreign location, it is about any location.”

“I can see that different states of the country are getting up, making film policies and making it easier, so now there is one window kind of shooting. I don’t think that shooting in India is very difficult. Of course, we being Indians have natural advantage to shoot it, but even for other people I think the government is doing a lot to make it easier.”

In which all countries did the ‘Rockstar’ director have a good experience while shooting a film?

“I had a really good experience while shooting for films in so many countries, including Prague in Czech Republic, Portugal and Corsica (in France).”

“I have shot for my films in Delhi and Kashmir a lot of times, so it feels nice to shoot in our country as well,” Imtiaz Ali added.