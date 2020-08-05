Film world mourns demise of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi

By | Published: 5:39 pm

Chennai: Eminent people from the world of cinema expressed grief and paid tribute to theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi, who passed away on Tuesday.

Alkazi, considered the father of modern Indian theatre, was 94. He was the first Director of National School of Drama (NSD).

“A beacon of Indian theatre art and mentor of many great actors, Mr. Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for many generations. His love for theatre and the art is unmatched. My deepest condolences to the family and the NSD family,” actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan tweeted on Wednesday.

The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre.

May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi

#RIP

Actor Kabir Bedi also honoured Alkazi by tweeting: “Mournng the passing of Ebrahim Alkazi, iconic giant of modern Indian theatre. I knew him from when he was Director of the National School of Drama in Delhi in the1960s. He gave India great theatre and created a new generation of actors and directors.”

MOURNNG the passing of Ebrahim Alkazi, iconic giant of modern Indian theatre. I knew him from when he was Director of the National School of Drama in Delhi in the1960s. He gave India great theatre and created a new generation of actors and directors.

Actor Anupam Kher hailed Alkazi as his “acting guru”, and wrote: “My acting Guru #EbrahimAlkazi Saab passed away. The tallest man ever in our lives. He taught us not only about theatre, acting or dramas but also about life. He made us discover ourselves. He was our reference point for great acting. He will be MISSED. Om Shanti!!”

Alkazi, an avid art connoisseur and collector, founded Art Heritage Gallery in New Delhi. He had staged more than 50 plays during his distinguished career and won the BBC Broadcasting Award in 1950.

Some of the major plays directed by him include “Tuglaq” (Girish Karnad), “Ashadh Ka Ek Din” (Mohan Rakesh), Dharamvir Bharti’s “Andha Yug”, besides several Greek tragedies and Shakespeare’s works.

Alkazi was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan (2010), Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Shri (1966) honours. He had also trained some of the best known Indian talents, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.