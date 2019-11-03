Film Writers’ Association celebrates silver jubilee

By | Published: 8:20 pm 8:21 pm

As Film Writers’ Association completed its 25 years, active members of the association celebrated the event with a sense of fulfilment for achieving a few landmarks set in the initial stages.

Chiranjeevi, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, lauded the whole lot of writers and recalled his best experiences with a few of them.

“However great a director may be, he also finally depends on the creative genius of a writer. Even if the director is a fabulous sculptor, if he is not provided with a suitable stone or rock, the final shape will not impress anyone,” said Chiranjeevi who shared that he had a wonderful time with a great set of writers.

“They contributed profound base to my journey as a hero. Their matchless creation made me what I am today. Even I could not have achieved anything without their brilliance. A writer is the one who created the world of cinema and is one who saw to it that cinema continued for these many years,” Chiranjeevi said.

Senior director K Raghavendra Rao said a writer was like a ship and then the director became the captain of it. “Without a ship, where is the role of a captain?” he questioned.

The association honoured writers with life-time achievement awards. Writers like Adivishnu and Raavi Kondala Rao were applauded by many speakers for their long careers and several milestones, describing them as the most befitting personalities for the lifetime achievement award.

Singeetham Srinivasarao and K Vishwanath could not make it to the event. Videos on the formation and the evolution of the association were shown in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter