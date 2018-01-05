The filming of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari’ begins

By | Published: 2:21 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday began the shoot of ‘Kesari’ — which he calls his “most ambitious film”.

Sharing his first look from the movie, Akshay tweeted: “Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with ‘Kesari’, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always.”

Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the movie, based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.

In the first look, Akshay is seen sporting a saffron turban and a beard.