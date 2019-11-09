Filmmaker Bokadia experiments in Telugu with ‘Namaste Nestama’

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Prominent Bollywood producer and filmmaker KC Bokadia needs no introduction. He created a record of sorts by making 50 films in quick time introducing several stars in Bollywood. Now he is making his debuting in Telugu with upcoming movie Namaste Nestama which is being made as a part 2 of his previous Hindi blockbuster Teri Meherbaniyan starring Jackie Shroff in 1985.

The casting of Namaste Nestama involves Eshanya Maheshwari, Nazar, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Shayaji Shinde, Taagubothu Ramesh, Chammak Chandra while Sri Ram will be making a guest appearance. Music composer Bappilahari and Charan Arjun are rendering the music.

Speaking during the press meet organised here in the city, Bokadia said, “I worked with more than 100 stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan. I introduced Priyanka Chopra as a heroine.

Media stands as the main reason behind all my achievements. Namaste Nestama is my first Telugu film and I am sure it would surely strike a chord with Telugu audiences. Well-known actor Sri Ram did an important role in this film,” he shares.

Hailing from a small town in Rajasthan, Bakodia recalled his jounrey in Bollywood. “Hailing from a typical Hindu family, I came to Bombay and making Riwaaz with Sanjeev Kumar in 1972 withstanding high competition. That was an unforgettable experience for me. Pyar Jukhtha Nahin which came out in 1985 became a silver jubilee film and later it was released in all languages. In the same year, I launched BMB Production after my father’s name BM Bokadia and made Teri Meherbaniyan which scored a blockbuster hit. This film was remade in almost all languages and became a big hit in them. My directorial Aaj Ka Arjun with Amitabh Bachchan was massive hit.”

Speaking on the occasion, the female lead Eshanya Maheshwari said, “Namaste Nestama is a beautiful project, the story revolves around a dog. However, it has all elements of drama, emotion, romance in it. Bokadia sir is a very talented film-maker. I am very lucky to act in his film who has introduced many star heroes and heroines.”

Namaste Nestama is being presented by Gouthamchand Rathore. Co-producers SR Chaplat, Fight Master BJ Sridhar, Rakumar Bokadi along with Telugu actor Taagubothu Ramesh attended the event.

“Comedian Brahmanandam did the role of a dog trainer in this film. I will be seen as his assistant. Working with legend like Bakodia is a dream. He plans every scene so perfectly,” said actor Thagubothu Ramesh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .