Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable: Hospital

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable, said an official statement issued on Wednesday by the hospital he has been admitted to.

“Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, male) was brought to AIG hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31st July with jaundice and abdominal distention. He has been diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections. He is in the Intensive Care Unit for continuous monitoring under supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of gastroenterologists, hepatologist, critical care and others. His condition is critical but stable. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read the statement.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer “Drishyam”, Irrfan Khan-starrer “Madaari” and the John Abraham-starrers “Force” and “Rocky Handsome” among others.

He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his debut directorial “Dombivali Fast” and “Lai Bhaari”. The filmmaker also featured in the Marathi film “Saatchya Aat Gharat” and his 2016 directorial “Rocky Handsome” as an actor.